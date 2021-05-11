Armed reserve constable donates one month salary to CM Corona relief fund in TN

A constable attached to the Armed Reserve here donated his one month salary of Rs 34,747 to the Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund, which came in for appreciation from colleagues and senior officials.

Babu, a 2008 batch constable, handed over a demand draft for Rs.34,747, his April salary to SP Selvanagrathinam Tuesday, police said.

He had contributed Rs 25,778, his salary to the coronavirus relief fund last year also.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

