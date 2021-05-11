UK's Johnson vows to set up COVID inquiry in this parliament session
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would set up an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic during this parliamentary session. Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry during this parliament, Johnson said: "I can certainly say that we will do that within this session.Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:14 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would set up an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic during this parliamentary session. Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry during this parliament, Johnson said: "I can certainly say that we will do that within this session. I have made that clear before, I do believe it is essential that we have a full proper public inquiry into the COVID pandemic."
A parliamentary session usually runs for a year.
