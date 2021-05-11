Don't stop COVID-19 ambulances at borders until due advisory- HC tells Telangana govt

Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to stop COVID-19 patients coming in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to the city seeking treatment, until the state issues necessary advisories to the patients and its AP counterparts.

A Bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 situation in the state, expressed concern over reports of Telangana police stopping ambulances carrying infected patients to the city for treatment as the patients did not haveconfirmed beds from any of the hospitals here.

Telangana police on Monday started restricting patients coming to the city in ambulances from neighbouring AP at border points, a move aimed at avoiding pitiable scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals.

Many patients were turned back from borders, with police saying they did not have confirmed beds at city hospitals.

The police, however, allowed patients who had confirmed beds.

The bench sought to know if the state government had issued any advisory before implementing the restrictions.

The court also directed the city police to ensure that lockdown, which will come into force from May 12, was implemented in letter and spirit.

The Telangana government has decided to impose lockdown for ten days beginning from May 12 from 10 AM to prevent the spread of COVId-19, with four hours relaxation in the morning daily.

