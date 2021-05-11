Italy appeals for calm in Jerusalem

Italy has expressed concern over the “escalation of attacks and violence,” particularly in east Jerusalem and in the Gaza Strip, and asked that it immediately cease.

The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that “Italy firmly condemns the launching of rockets from Gaza toward Israel's territory and maintains that they aren't justifiable in any circumstance.'' The statement also says: “We appeal to all sides so that they immediately adopt de-escalation measures and give proof of their responsibility. It's a priority to prevent further civilian victims.'' It added that “violence, provocation and incitement to hatred must cease and the status quo of the Holy Places must be respected.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)