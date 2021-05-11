COVID-positive CPWD employee found dead on roadside

A coronavirus positive Central Public Works Department employee was found dead on roadside in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, police said.

Sarjeet Singh (56) was found lying near the Green Park area falling under the Shimla East police station, they added.

He was taken to the Shimla’s IGMC hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors and was also found coronavirus positive, police said. His parents were informed and the body has been kept in the hospital mortuary, they added.

