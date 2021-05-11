I'm truly sorry, says Australian banker Greensill over firm collapse

I'm truly sorry, says Australian banker Greensill over firm collapseReuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:39 IST
Australian banker Lex Greensill on Tuesday said he was sorry over the collapse of his supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital, and that he took full responsibility for its failure.
"I am truly sorry," Greensill told a parliamentary committee investigating the collapse. "Please understand that I bear complete responsibility for the collapse of Greensill Capital."
