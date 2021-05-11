Left Menu

Poland's Supreme Court to hold news conference at 1615 GMT

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:17 IST
The spokesman of Poland's Supreme Court will hold a news briefing at 1615 GMT (1815 CET), the court said on its Twitter account.

The court has been holding a highly anticipated hearing on Swiss franc mortgages, which was delayed earlier on Tuesday because of a bomb scare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

