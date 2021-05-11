Left Menu

12-yr-old boy killed in Assam grenade blast

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:17 IST
A 12-year-old boy was on Tuesday killed in a grenade blast, which was suspected to have been triggered when security forces ''mistakenly dropped'' the explosive, in Tinsukia district of Assam, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Sujoy Hajong, was riding a bicycle when he found a grenade lying on the road at Hajong village in Jagun police station area of the district, he said.

''As he tried picking up the grenade, it went off and critically injured the boy,'' the officer said.

Hajong was immediately rushed to Margherita Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

''We do not know yet how the grenade landed there. We have launched an investigation and will find out the details soon,'' he said.

Later, Assam Police on its official Twitter handle said that the grenade ''may have been dropped mistakenly'' by security forces during routine movement in the area.

''We extend our deepest condolences to the beavered family. Further investigation is on,'' it added.

