Sachin Waze, accused in Antilia bomb scare case, dismissed from service by Mumbai Police

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who was arrested in connection with the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house and Mansukh Hiren death case, has been dismissed from service. Waze was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that Sachin Waze has been dismissed from the service. He was produced before a special NIA court on April 15 that sent him to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

