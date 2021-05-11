AAP leader among 3 killed in road mishap in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

A 30-year-old AAP leader and his two friends were killed when their car collided with a truck in this district of Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night near Maheshpura village of Khamanon sub division.

The deceased were identified as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Sangrur's Dhuri Sandeep Singla, and his friends Mandeep Singh Dhindsa (26) and Vijay Goldy (45), police said.

Singla and Dhindsa died on the spot while Goldy succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The police has registered a case against the truck driver, said Khamanon Station House Officer Harvinder Singh.

