BRIEF-EMA Says Implementing Additional Measures To Allow Experts To Focus On COVID-19 Activities

EMA:

* EMA SAYS ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO ALLOW EXPERTS TO FOCUS ON COVID-19 ACTIVITIES

* EMA SAYS ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO FURTHER STREAMLINE ACTIVITIES TO ENABLE EXPERTS TO DEAL WITH INCREASING VOLUME OF COVID-19-RELATED ASSESSMENT PROCEDURES Source text : https://bit.ly/3f9fwGz

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)