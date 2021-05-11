Left Menu

Merely augmenting beds not sufficient if no increase in doctors: HC to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:56 IST
Merely augmenting beds not sufficient if no increase in doctors: HC to Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reiterating what it said a day ago to the Delhi government, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that merely augmenting the number of beds would not help if there was no corresponding increase in number of doctors, nurses and paramedic staff.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said they have heard of several instances where patients in hospitals are not being attended to properly due to lack of doctors, nurses or paramedic staff.

''Merely augmenting the number of beds would not suffice. There has to be a corresponding increase in doctors, nurses and paramedic staff. We have been telling you this for some time now,'' the court said to the Delhi government.

The observation came after senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said that the people's woes regarding non-availability of beds would soon be addressed as a 500 bedded ICU facility was going to be set up adjacent to GTB hospital.

Mehra also said that a substantive number of oxygen beds were also empty as the situation in the national capital was improving.

''I don't think that is correct,'' Justice Sanghi said in response.

Mehra said that he will place on record the data in support of his contention.

Senior advocate and amicus curiae Rajshekhar Rao said that there was an issue of COVID patients not being properly attended and cited an example of an octogenarian patient in whose case no one was checking if she was having her food and later had to be put on a IV drip as she had not eaten anything for a day.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said some of the staff of hospitals are also scared to attend to COVID patients. The court said that if the government does not have enough hands, then it can take the help of the loved ones of the patients to take care of them and supervise some of their needs.

A Delhi government health department official, who was present in the hearing, told the court that in certain cases, like that of children, one family member was allowed to remain with the patient.

The official also told the court that information with regard to need for more doctors, nursing staff and paramedics was being communicated and disseminated and any gap in the same would be addressed.

She also told the bench that walk-in interviews for ad-hoc recruitments were being conducted everyday, but the applicants were few as many of them were engaged by other medical institutions.

She also said that the Delhi government was trying to ensure that the augmentation of human resources keeps pace with the increase in beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alex Rodriguez 'upset' by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

Alex Rodriguez is getting upset and shocked after the reunion of her ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez with her wasband Ben Affleck, sources confirmed E News. Friendly exes and American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent last week together...

Myanmar coup: ‘No sign’ of end to brutal crackdown on all fronts

More than 100 days after the coup in Myanmar, the military authorities are showing no sign of letting up in their brutal crackdown on opponents in a bid to consolidate their hold on power, spokesperson Rupert Colville told journalists at a ...

British soldiers shot dead innocent N.Irish people in 1971 - inquiry

British soldiers unjustifiably shot or used disproportionate force in the deaths of nine of the 10 innocent people killed in an 1971 incident in Belfast that sparked an upsurge of violence during Northern Irelands Troubles, a judge-led inqu...

World Bank approves $90m project to scale-up Ukraine’s COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved a new 90 million project to scale up Ukraines health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination, will support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021