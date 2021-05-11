Highlights

Following are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL20 PM-TECHNOLOGY DAY PM hails scientists, innovators for contribution in combating COVID-19 New Delhi: On the National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in any challenging situation, the country's scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and over the last year have worked industriously to fight COVID-19.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 3.29 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,876 fatalities New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL36 NADDA-LD CONGRESS Congress creating false panic in fight against COVID-19: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against COVID-19, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during the pandemic will be remembered for ''duplicity and pettiness''.

DEL89 DL-DELHI-LD VACCINATION Delhi asks Centre to share vaccine formula to raise production; announces global tender for shots New Delhi: The Delhi government Tuesday said it will have to shut a large number of Covid-19 jab centres due to a shortage of shots and urged the Centre to use its special power to allow more firms to manufacture vaccines, while also announced the AAP dispensation will float a global tender to procure additional doses.

DEL28 ED-MH-LD DESHMUKH ED files money laundering case against ex-Maha home minister Deshmukh New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged ''bribery'' case, official sources said on Tuesday.

DEL84 VACCINE-LD TENDER Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana too go for global tender for COVID vaccine procurement as states face acute shortage New Delhi/Bengaluru: The governments of Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday joined several other states which have decided to issue global tenders for procurement of COVID vaccines as the domestic supply fails to keep up with the rising demand amid the fierce second wave of the pandemic.

DEL40 VIRUS-STATES-CASES-SURGE Active COVID cases down by over 30,000 in 24 hours first time in 61 days: Health ministry New Delhi: The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL69 INDOUS-VACCINES US looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID vaccine in India New Delhi: The US is looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in India and ways to help manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India (SII) to boost production, Daniel B Smith, the Charge D'Affaires of the US embassy, said on Tuesday.

DEL94 LD G7-MODI PM Modi will not travel to UK next month for G7 summit New Delh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the UK next month to attend a summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

DEL78 BIZ-VACCINE-BHARATBIOTECH Direct supply of Covaxin to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it will continue the steady supply of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, adding the jab has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-CENTRAL VISTA PIL against Central Vista construction another attempt to stall project: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the PIL seeking stay on the construction of Central Vista here amid the raging COVID pandemic was just another attempt to stall the project which has been facing such attempts from the beginning on one pretext or another.

FOREIGN FGN2 VIRUS-TWITTER-INDIA-AID Twitter donates USD 15 mn for COVID-19 relief in India Washington: Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.

By Lalit K Jha FGN38 CHINA-3RDLD POPULATION China's population grows at slowest pace to 1.412 bn, may begin to decline by next year: Census Beijing: China's population grew at its slowest pace to reach 1.41178 billion, keeping its status as the world's most populous country amid official projections that the numbers may decline from next year, leading to labour shortages and a fall in consumption levels, impacting the country's future economic outlook.

By K J M Varma FES51 PAK-INDIA-IMRAN Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision on Kashmir: Imran Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

