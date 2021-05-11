Left Menu

FIR against 21 for flouting Covid norms as liquor stores reopen in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:31 IST
Liquor stores reopened in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday after remaining closed for days due to the coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh, officials said, with tipplers thronging shops in large numbers with scant regard for COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

FIRs were lodged against 21 people for flouting Covid protocols outside liquor stores, shortly after Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Additional CP (Law and Order) Love Kumar reviewed the ground situation and took note of social media posts about it.

District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said liquor stores have been permitted to open for sale of alcohol, including foreign and country-made liquor, but in compliance with COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining of social distancing and wearing of face cover.

''On instructions of the district magistrate, the liquor shops have been allowed to open from 10 am to 5 pm,'' Singh said in a statement.

However, crowds thronged the shops no sooner than they reopened in the morning in Noida and Greater Noida and several people were seen queued up outside such stores.

Pictures and videos shared on social media purportedly showed people standing in queues wearing face masks or face covers while some were even seen sporting their two-wheeler helmets as they waited for their turn to buy liquor.

Social distancing was amiss at many places, according to eyewitnesses, even as district officials and police said they were making efforts to ensure observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. Later in the day, the police said in a statement that FIR has been lodged against 21 such people who were found flouting the Covid protocols like not wearing face masks or defying social distancing norms.

''The FIR has been lodged under CrPC section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by government official),” the police said, and warned action against shop owners who do not ensure compliance of Covid protocols at their stores or even effort to ensure compliance.

