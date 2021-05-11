Left Menu

SP leader, two others booked for defaming BJP MP following Thai natonal's death

The woman died of COVID-19 in a city hospital on May 3, after falling ill on April 30.SP leader Singh has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter alleging that the woman had been called to Lucknow by the son of the BJP MP.The deceased woman was cremated by Lucknow police under the watch of one Salman Khan -- her acquaintance and the manager of the spa where she was working.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:48 IST
An FIR was lodged on Tuesday against three people, including a Samajwadi Party leader, for allegedly defaming a BJP Rajya Sabha MP in a case related to the death of a woman from Thailand due to coronavirus, police said.

The case was lodged against SP National Spokesperson I P Singh and two others under the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation) by the private secretary of BJP MP Sanjay Seth at Gautam Palli police station here on Tuesday, police said.

In the complaint, it was alleged that some persons spread rumours on social media due to which ''the image of Seth's family got maligned''.

Besides Singh, two others -- Mahendra Kudia and Ram Dutt -- spread the rumours on social media, it alleged.

The Lucknow police are probing the death of a 41-year-old Thai national Piyathida in Lucknow. The woman died of COVID-19 in a city hospital on May 3, after falling ill on April 30.

SP leader Singh has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter alleging that the woman had been called to Lucknow by the son of the BJP MP.

The deceased woman was cremated by Lucknow police under the watch of one Salman Khan -- her acquaintance and the manager of the spa where she was working. It was live-streamed for her family members in Thailand.

The role of Khan, for his possible role in bringing the woman over to India, is being investigated as is the CCTV footage of the hotel in which she stayed. ''The woman used to work in a a spa here. We are probing the matter,'' a senior officer said here.

