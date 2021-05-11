Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike, witnesses say

A 13-storey residential tower in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday night and soon after collapsed to the ground, witnesses said, amid a surge of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

Residents of the tower and people living nearby had been warned to evacuate the area around an hour before the air strike, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear if the building had been fully evacuated, or if there were casualties.

