Venezuelan opposition head proposes lifting U.S. sanctions progressively

Venezuelan opposition head proposes lifting U.S. sanctions progressivelyReuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:49 IST
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday proposed a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions on the South American country as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro's government to reach an agreement with opposition parties.
In a video posted on his Twitter account, Guaido proposed a "national agreement" that would include a schedule for general elections with all opposition political parties, as well as the ruling Socialist Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
