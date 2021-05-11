Sirens sound in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire, witnesses say

Sirens sound in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire, witnesses sayReuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:27 IST
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared in Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday night, Reuters witnesses said.
The sounds of multiple explosions were also heard, just minutes after Gaza militants Hamas and Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to an Israeli air strike on a residential tower in the Strip earlier in the night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
