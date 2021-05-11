Left Menu

Five die after drinking spurious liquor in UP

Five people were killed allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in two villages in Jaitpur area here, police said on Tuesday.The incident came to light on Sunday night when the condition of some people deteriorated after consuming liquor and they were rushed to a hospital, they said.During treatment, five people -- four from Makhdoompur and one from Shivpal village -- died, they added.

PTI | Ambedkarnagar(Up) | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:27 IST
Five people were killed allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in two villages in Jaitpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when the condition of some people deteriorated after consuming liquor and they were rushed to a hospital, they said.

During treatment, five people -- four from Makhdoompur and one from Shivpal village -- died, they added. Four are admitted in the hospital in a serious condition, the police said.

Family members of Jaisraj, a patient admitted in the hospital, said all of them had consumed liquor after which their condition deteriorated.

''Five people have died and we are probing the matter. The liquor was bought by one Sonu of Shivpal village from somewhere in Azamgarh district and 12 people consumed it, '' District Magistrate Samual N Pal said.

Those involved in the act of selling spurious liquor will not be spared, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

