UN chief: Deadly school shooting in Russia an ‘act of senseless violence’
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the deadly shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of two adults and seven children.UN News | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:29 IST
The UN chief was saddened to learn about their deaths, his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement.
“He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims’ families, as well as the Government and people of the Russian Federation”, Mr Dujarric said.
Kazan is the capital and largest city in the Republic of Tatarstan, and is located some 500 miles east of Moscow.
The attack took place around 9:20 AM, local time, according to media reports. A 19-year-old man was detained and investigations are underway.
At least 21 other people, mainly children, were injured in the shooting, and the Secretary-General has wished them a speedy and full recovery.
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazan
- Russian Federation
- Spokesperson
- Moscow
- António Guterres
- Russian
ALSO READ
UN agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: UN spokesperson
UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra dies of COVID-19, CM Adityanath expresses grief
Account suspended for violating Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy: Twitter spokesperson.
Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules: Twitter spokesperson.
Home Ministry asks states and UTs to conduct detailed review of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent fire incidents: spokesperson.