Gaza's Hamas militants fire 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv - Hamas statement

Gaza's Hamas militants fire 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv - Hamas statementReuters | Gaza | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:37 IST
Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block in the Strip.
"We are carrying (out) now our promise (by) launching a massive rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers,” Hamas's armed wing said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli ministers at odds over how swiftly to open up to tourism
Israeli military says it downed a Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border
Israeli military says it shot down Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border
Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone
UPDATE 1-Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border