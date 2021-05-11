Left Menu

Ghaziabad locals attack Maharashtra police team on lookout for woman wanted in murder case

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:38 IST
Ghaziabad locals attack Maharashtra police team on lookout for woman wanted in murder case

A team of Maharashtra police was attacked by locals and their vehicle pelted with stones in Deen Dayal Puri of Nandgram police station area of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The police team had come to the district from the western state to interrogate a woman who was named in a murder case registered at Faraskhana police station area of Pune.

The Maharashtra police team arrived here in a Toyota Innova car in plainclothes and apparently did not inform the local police.

A woman named Praveen Mahajan was to be interrogated in the case with her mobile location showing her presence in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad district.

Following her location, the team arrived in the district but the woman was not present there. A boy named Ankit got in touch with the accused over the phone and kept in touch with her, City Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said.

Police reached Ankit's house and questioned him about the woman's whereabouts. When the team arrived there, Ankit's family members and some neighbours attacked the police party.

A Ram Patil, the assistant sub-inspector of Faraskhana police station in Pune, took out his identity card to clear the air about where the police team was coming from but the locals did not pay heed.

They snatched his ID card, mobile phone, and other documents from him. The people assaulted them by trying to snatch their weapons and also pelted stones on their vehicle.

Apart from Patil, four police personnel -- Mokanshi, Amol Sarde, Mohan Dalvi, and Mayur Bhokle -- sustained injuries.

An FIR has been registered by Patil against Ankit, his father Rajkumar, brother Pramod, neighbours Vijay and Shibu, who have all been arrested by local police, SP Agarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages fueled fears that, despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. By late afternoon th...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...

Former UK PM Cameron details extensive Greensill lobbying

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers over a four-month period in 2020 to lobby for the now-failed, supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital, according to documents published on Tuesday.Cameron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021