Ghaziabad locals attack Maharashtra police team on lookout for woman wanted in murder case

A team of Maharashtra police was attacked by locals and their vehicle pelted with stones in Deen Dayal Puri of Nandgram police station area of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The police team had come to the district from the western state to interrogate a woman who was named in a murder case registered at Faraskhana police station area of Pune.

The Maharashtra police team arrived here in a Toyota Innova car in plainclothes and apparently did not inform the local police.

A woman named Praveen Mahajan was to be interrogated in the case with her mobile location showing her presence in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad district.

Following her location, the team arrived in the district but the woman was not present there. A boy named Ankit got in touch with the accused over the phone and kept in touch with her, City Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said.

Police reached Ankit's house and questioned him about the woman's whereabouts. When the team arrived there, Ankit's family members and some neighbours attacked the police party.

A Ram Patil, the assistant sub-inspector of Faraskhana police station in Pune, took out his identity card to clear the air about where the police team was coming from but the locals did not pay heed.

They snatched his ID card, mobile phone, and other documents from him. The people assaulted them by trying to snatch their weapons and also pelted stones on their vehicle.

Apart from Patil, four police personnel -- Mokanshi, Amol Sarde, Mohan Dalvi, and Mayur Bhokle -- sustained injuries.

An FIR has been registered by Patil against Ankit, his father Rajkumar, brother Pramod, neighbours Vijay and Shibu, who have all been arrested by local police, SP Agarwal added.

