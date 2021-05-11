German foreign minister condemns rocket attack on Israel

German foreign minister condemns rocket attack on IsraelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:55 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel, saying they must end immediately after Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli air strike.
"The rocket attack on Israel is absolutely unacceptable and must end immediately. Israel has in this situation the right to self-defence. This escalation of violence can be neither tolerated nor accepted," Maas tweeted.
