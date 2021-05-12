Three cricket bookies nabbed by Bengaluru police in Mumbai

Three cricket bookies nabbed by Bengaluru police in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:12 IST
Three bookies who were allegedly part of an IPL betting racket have been arrested by a Bengaluru police team from suburban Kandivali, a local official said on Tuesday.
Natthu Raichura, Suresh Salian and Natwar Shah were arrested from Irani Wadi area on Monday evening by a team of Govind Nagar police station in Bengaluru with the help of local police, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
