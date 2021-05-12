Three cricket bookies nabbed by Bengaluru police in Mumbai

Three bookies who were allegedly part of an IPL betting racket have been arrested by a Bengaluru police team from suburban Kandivali, a local official said on Tuesday.

Natthu Raichura, Suresh Salian and Natwar Shah were arrested from Irani Wadi area on Monday evening by a team of Govind Nagar police station in Bengaluru with the help of local police, he said.

