Maharashtra CM writes to PM Modi to declare Maratha community as Socially and Educationally backward

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:15 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively. "The Judgement delivered by the Constitution Bench (comprising of five Judges) of the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, in Civil Appeal No. 3123 of 2020 and other connected matters, has given me this occasion to write to you with the earnest request that appropriate steps be taken at the earliest to grant reservation to the Maratha community from my State, albeit in accordance with the law, to the minimum extent of 12 per cent in Education and 13 per cent in Public Employment," the Maharashtra CM wrote.

He said he was only giving a "bird's eye view of the background" of the matter and would send a "detailed self-explanatory representation" for consideration very soon. "It has been always the contention of various States in our country, including my State, that the aforesaid 102nd Constitutional Amendment did not take away the power, authority and jurisdiction of the respective State Governments to identify the "Socially and Educationally Backward Classes" (SEBC) and consequently, to enact laws for providing reservation," Thackeray said.

He wrote that the Backward Class Commission constituted for Maharashtra, conducted a rigorous exercise and submitted a detailed report to the State Government on November 15, 2018, recommending that the Maratha community, be granted reservation both in Education and Public Employment. "In view of the aforesaid report, and other relevant aspects of the matter, both the Houses of the Legislature of my State, unanimously enacted the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) (Admission in Educational Institutions in the State and for posts for appointments in public service and posts) Reservation Act, 2018, (the Act), which was published in the Gazette on November 30, 2018. By the Act,16 per cent reservation was provided in favour of the Maratha community, in my State, both in Education and Public Employment," the Maharashtra CM added.

Earlier today, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by CM Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the issue of Maratha reservation. After the meeting, Thackeray said he will soon meet the Prime Minister on the issue.

The Supreme Court, on May 5, struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier The Supreme Court in its judgment said that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation. The apex court had reserved its verdict last month.

On May 8, the Maharashtra government had decided that a committee will be formed to analyse the judgement of the Supreme Court on Maratha reservation and submit its report in 15 days.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

