Actor robbed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Marathi television actor Yogesh Sohoni (32) was robbed by an unidentified person on Mumbai- Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Somatane Phata in the jurisdiction of Shirgaon police outpost on Saturday morning when the actor was heading for Pune, an official said.

''The actor pulled over to speak on phone. Afterwards, as he was about start his car, an SUV stopped by his side,'' said inspector Sunil Pinjan.

The person in the SUV accused the actor of causing an accident in which one person was injured.

''Threatening to file a police complaint, the man demanded Rs 1.25 lakh. Later he forced him to withdraw Rs 50,000 from an ATM and fled,'' said the officer.

The registration number of the SUV has been traced and police were searching for the man, the official added.

