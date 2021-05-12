Noida DM lambasts builder after his bouncers disrupted COVID centre in society

''The bouncers who had thrown the bed out, will keep it back,'' Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y on Tuesday told a representative of real estate developer Mahagun Group after it came to light that they had disrupted an isolation centre made in a society for COVID-19 patients here.

The bouncers had allegedly removed the beds from an isolation centre that was set up in the club house and a playschool of the Mahagun Moderne society in Noida's Sector 78 by its residents for keeping COVID patients, according to officials.

The real estate group could not be contacted immediately for its response.

While reviewing the matter over a meeting on Zoom, the IAS officer came down heavily on the real estate group for its high-handedness and asked City Magistrate Uma Shankar to issue a notice to the builder under the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).

''The builder had sent bouncers and got the beds from an isolation centre that was set in the society. You (city magistrate) send him a notice under the NDMA and ask him that the very bouncers who threw out the beds will keep them back or ensure action against them,'' Suhas told the participants of the online meeting including society representatives.

''Notice the issue and call him on the telephone. Tell him you may be a big man, but you will not go scot-free for actions like these. Explain it to him in clear Hindi and tell him to return the beds immediately,'' he instructed the officials.

The district administration later in the day took over the ground floors of the club house of the Mahagun Moderne, the Manthan playschool and the Shiksha Foundation till June 30 under the NDMA, according to an order issued by the city magistrate.

These portions will now be converted into L1 category facility for COVID care, the order stated.

