Saudi foreign minister receives Turkish counterpart in Mecca - SPA

Saudi foreign minister receives Turkish counterpart in Mecca - SPAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:31 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Tuesday his Turkish counter part in Mecca where they discussed bilateral relations and the most prominent regional and international developments, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said
Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to hold talks aimed at overcoming a rift over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul that led to bitter recriminations and a Saudi boycott of Turkish goods.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
