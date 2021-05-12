U.S. bankruptcy judge rejects NRA bid to reorganize in Texas

U.S. bankruptcy judge rejects NRA bid to reorganize in TexasReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:53 IST
The National Rifle Association cannot use bankruptcy to reorganize in gun-friendly Texas, a federal judge in Dallas ruled on Tuesday, handing a defeat to the influential firearms rights group that is facing an effort to dissolve it in New York state.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale's decision, following a trial over the legitimacy of the NRA's January bankruptcy filing, means the group will remain incorporated in New York. Letitia James, New York's attorney general, last August filed a lawsuit seeking the dissolution of the NRA, which she accused of corruption and misspending.
