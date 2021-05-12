Israeli energy pipeline hit in Gaza rocket attack -Israel's Channel 12 TV

An energy pipeline between the Israeli cities of Eilat and Ashkelon was hit in a rocket attack from Gaza on Tuesday, Israel's Channel 12 TV said.

An energy sector official confirmed to Reuters that an Israeli pipeline had been struck, without providing details.

Video broadcast by Channel 12 showed flames rising from what appeared to be a large fuel container.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)