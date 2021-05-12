19-year-old becomes youngest Pakistani to climb Mt Everest

19-year-old becomes youngest Pakistani to climb Mt EverestPTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:08 IST
A 19-year old man became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mt Everest, the world's highest peak, on Tuesday.
Shehroze Kashif, who hails from Lahore, has earlier climbed Broad Peak (8,047m) in the Karakoram range when he was 17 years old.
Nepalese mountaineer and Expedition Manager Chhang Dawa Sherpa, in a Facebook post, congratulated Kashif.
''This morning Shehroze Kashif, 19, became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest - 8,848.86 metres - on Tuesday,'' Sherpa said.
