Netanyahu says Gaza militants will pay 'very heavy price' over rocket fire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that militants in the Gaza Strip will "pay a very heavy price," after a day of Gaza rocket fire and Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave. "We are at the height of a weighty campaign," Netanyahu said in televised remarks alongside his defence minister and military chief. and will pay a very heavy price for their belligerence ...Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:24 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that militants in the Gaza Strip will "pay a very heavy price," after a day of Gaza rocket fire and Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave.
"We are at the height of a weighty campaign," Netanyahu said in televised remarks alongside his defence minister and military chief. "Hamas and Islamic Jihad paid ... and will pay a very heavy price for their belligerence ... their blood is forfeit."
