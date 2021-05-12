Honduran president says may open China office, in diplomatic shift

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday said the Central American nation, a long-standing diplomatic ally of Taiwan, could open a commercial office in China in a bid to acquire coronavirus vaccines. Honduras does not have diplomatic ties with China, and Hernandez said the Central American nation would be interested in acquiring Chinese vaccines through Mexico, Chile, Argentina or El Salvador.

Hernandez, frustrated that rich countries have "hoarded" global vaccine supplies, said he has asked ally Taiwan to convince the United States to share vaccine stocks.

