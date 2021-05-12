Netanyahu warns Hamas, says Gaza operation 'will take time'PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:55 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an Israeli military operation has dealt a tough blow to Gaza militants, but is warning that the fighting will continue for some time.
In a nationally televised speech late on Tuesday, he said Hamas and Islamic Jihad "have paid, and will pay a heavy price." He said Israel will press ahead with an intensified operation, but said "it will take time" to complete the mission.
