U.N. Yemen envoy Griffiths tapped to be U.N. aid chief -sources

United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths has been tapped to become the world body's new aid chief, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Griffiths will replace Mark Lowcock as the under-secretary-general and emergency relief coordinator. Lowcock, a former senior British aid official, took up the post in 2017. A U.N. spokesman declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)