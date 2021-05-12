U.N. Yemen envoy Griffiths tapped to be U.N. aid chief -sources

U.N. Yemen envoy Griffiths tapped to be U.N. aid chief -sourcesReuters | New York | Updated: 12-05-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 02:15 IST
United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths has been tapped to become the world body's new aid chief, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Griffiths will replace Mark Lowcock as the under-secretary-general and emergency relief coordinator. Lowcock, a former senior British aid official, took up the post in 2017. A U.N. spokesman declined to comment.
