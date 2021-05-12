Left Menu

Iran: Clash near Turkey kills 2 Guard troops, 7 militants

Irans powerful Revolutionary Guard forces on Tuesday killed seven militants and dismantled their cell in the countrys northwest near the border with Turkey, Irans state-run IRNA news agency reported. In November, unknown gunmen killed three and wounded two Iranian border guards in the province.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 12-05-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 02:16 IST
Iran: Clash near Turkey kills 2 Guard troops, 7 militants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard forces on Tuesday killed seven militants and dismantled their cell in the country's northwest near the border with Turkey, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. Two Guard members were also killed in the shootout.

IRNA said the "group of terrorists" had snuck into Iran illegally from Turkey. The clash took place around noon in the city of Salmas in Iran's West Azerbaijan province, according to the repot. The city is located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group. In November, unknown gunmen killed three and wounded two Iranian border guards in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sporting win first Portuguese title in 19 years

Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time since 2002 when they beat Boavista 1-0 at home on Tuesday.Striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute and Ruben Amorims side saw out the win to claim the...

Georgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16

When the state of Georgia made COVID-19 vaccinations available to children as young as 12 on Tuesday, Atlanta residents Jenny and Jeffrey Brower rushed to schedule an appointment for their twin 13-year-old girls. As Georgians, they were amo...

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunizati...

US imposes sanctions on 7 individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah

The United States on Tuesday local time imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the groups ability to operate in the global financial system. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021