Sirens blare, explosions heard in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 12-05-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 05:35 IST
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared in Tel Aviv early on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, amid the heaviest fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in years.

The sounds of several explosions were also heard, just minutes after Gaza's Hamas militants said they had fired 110 rockets toward Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

