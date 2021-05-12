Sirens blare, explosions heard in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared in Tel Aviv early on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, amid the heaviest fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in years.

The sounds of several explosions were also heard, just minutes after Gaza's Hamas militants said they had fired 110 rockets toward Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

