Uttarakhand forms committee to float global tenders for COVID vaccines procurement

Amid the shortage of COVID vaccines supply, the Uttarakhand Government has constituted a 5-member committee which will work towards procuring vaccines through global tenders.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Tuesday constituted a 5-member committee for vaccine procurement. "It has become necessary to vaccinate the people of the state immediately against COVID-19 in order to contain the outbreak. Considering the shortage of Covishield and Covaxin, a committee has been formed to import these vaccines like Sputnik V from different countries. The committee will work towards procuring vaccines through global tenders," reads the state government order.

Uttarakhand recorded 7,120 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state control room on Tuesday. As many as 4,933 patients recovered from the disease in the said period. The active number of COVID cases in Uttarakhand stands at 76,500. (ANI)

