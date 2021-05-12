Odisha CM directs close monitoring of pvt hospitals, charges for COVID treatment
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the officials to keep a close watch on the private hospitals treating COVID patients and their charges whether they are following the prices fixed by the state government or not.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-05-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 07:54 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the officials to keep a close watch on the private hospitals treating COVID patients and their charges whether they are following the prices fixed by the state government or not. The Chief Minister reviewed the COVID situation and its management in the state with senior officials.
"Keep a close watch on private hospitals treating covid patients. They must charge within the ceiling fixed by the State government. In case of any lapses, strict action should be taken against the hospital management," Patnaik said. He mentioned that Odisha is one of the very few states that is providing testing, treatment, food, accommodation and medicines free of cost to the people. "Our successful model of disaster management is based on community involvement and that is the sustainable way to face a pandemic as well, so involve local communities and different associations in urban and PRIs in rural areas to effectively reach out to people," he said.
The chief minister said safety and medical oxygen logistics should be a top priority for district teams and should be monitored round the clock. "Testing Tracing and containment should continue in full swing with special focus on vulnerable areas. The vaccination program will be a top priority and foolproof arrangements should be made. Take care of the elderly, women and other vulnerable sections in the vaccination drive. We are trying our best to mobilise adequate vaccines at the earliest possible time," he stated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Naveen Patnaik
- COVID
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Secretary of State Blinken briefs corporate America on COVID-19 relief efforts in India
US working nonstop to deliver supplies most needed in India urgently to fight COVID-19: State Dept
Election Commission bans all victory processions on or after counting of votes in assembly polls in all states:sources.
Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's COVID review meet, Madras HC's statement on EC reported
I have directed BJP state units to strictly adhere to EC's decision banning celebrations, processions of poll win: J P Nadda.