Left Menu

Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference

A Chinese-born political adviser on Wednesday lost his challenge in Australias highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics.John Shi Sheng Zhang also lost his High Court challenge to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference.Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 12-05-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 08:39 IST
Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference

A Chinese-born political adviser on Wednesday lost his challenge in Australia's highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics.

John Shi Sheng Zhang also lost his High Court challenge to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference.

Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June 2020 were the first police investigation to grab public attention since the foreign interference laws came into force in 2018 and the government bolstered funding to security agencies in late 2019 to enforce them.

Chen Hong, director of East China Normal University's Australian Studies Center, wrote in the Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party's English-language mouthpiece, after the raids that Moselmane “unfortunately fell prey to the anti-China hysteria in Australia.” Zhang, a 63-year-old Australian citizen who immigrated from China in 1989, had asked the High Court to rule the foreign interference laws were invalid because they infringed on his freedom of political communication implied in the Australian Constitution.

He had also asked the court to quash the search warrants and to order that evidence seized or copied by police be returned or destroyed. His case argued the foreign interference law was invalid and that the warrant did not precisely identify the substance of the offenses.

The law made it illegal to engage in conduct on behalf of “a foreign principal” in circumstances where the accused person is ”reckless'' as to whether the conduct will influence political or governmental process or democracy in Australia and if any part of the conduct is covert.

The court upheld the charge and rejected Zhang's argument that the warrants were invalid because the foreign principal's identity was unclear.

Australian Federal Police said its investigation was continuing.

Zhang's lawyers could not be immediately contacted for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Wednesday, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as ...

UN seeks proposals to end force on Sudan-South Sudan border

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the mandate of the nearly 3,700-strong peacekeeping force in the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border until November 15.It also asked Secretary-General Antonio Gut...

Gujarat: Fire at Covid care centre; 61 patients shifted

A fire broke out at a hotel- turned-Covid care centre in Gujarats Bhavnagar town in the wee hours Wednesday, officials said, adding nobody was hurt.Altogether 61 coronavirus patients were shifted from the facility to other hospitals after t...

Taiwan may raise COVID-19 alert, shut non-essential shops

Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in coming days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, according to the official Central News Agency, which would lead to closure of shops dealing in non-essential items as infections ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021