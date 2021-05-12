Left Menu

56 prisoners in Haryana's Karnal Jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 56 prisoners in Haryana's Karnal Jail had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 12-05-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 08:59 IST
Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 56 prisoners in Haryana's Karnal Jail had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. According to Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal, the prisoners have been kept in isolation after they tested positive for Covid-19.

"After prisoners tested positive, we made isolation zone in jail. As it is a matter of concern, all precautionary measures being taken to tackle the situation," said Civil Surgeon. "The speed of Corona in Karnal has improved in this safer Haryana period than before. Fewer cases are coming than earlier. But the cases in the Jail of Karnal district have raised concerns. In the last 3 to 4 days, 56 Corona-infected hawks and prisoners have been found in Karnal jail," he added.

As per the authority, reports of many hawkers are yet to come. Meanwhile, 354 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Karnal, while 577 people have recovered and have been discharged on Tuesday.

The district also recorded 12 people have died in the said period. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 5,110. Haryana reported 12,718 new COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll to 5,766. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Haryana stands at 1,13,232. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

