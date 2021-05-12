Left Menu

Indian Army sets up 100-bed COVID-19 facility in Faridabad

The Indian Army on Tuesday set up a 100-bed COVID-19 facility at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Haryana's Chhainsa, Faridabad, informed the district magistrate.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 12-05-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:17 IST
The 100-bed COVID facility set up at Faridabad on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Tuesday set up a 100-bed COVID-19 facility at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Haryana's Chhainsa, Faridabad, informed the district magistrate. Faridabad district magistrate Yashpal Yadav further stated that the facility is now operational and added that patients referred by the district administration will be treated at the facility.

He also informed that 100 beds shall be added in the next one month. Speaking to ANI, the district magistrate said, "The Indian Army set up this facility within two weeks. It is operational now but no walk-ins to be allowed. Patients referred by district administration will be treated here. 100 more beds will be added here in next 30 days."

Earlier on May 8, officials had informed that the Western Command of the Indian Army was setting up a 100-bed (oxygenated) COVID hospital in Faridabad. "Army teams are working round the clock to make it functional on an urgent basis and provide requisite succour in these trying times," the Western Army Command had also said in a tweet.

The Western Command had on Monday also provided assistance to the state of Punjab with medical staff and medically trained combatants to meet the exigent shortage in hospitals. The Army had also provided support in reviving the oxygen plants that were lying defunct. Meanwhile, India reported 3,29,942 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The country recorded 3,56,082 recoveries and with 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll has mounted to 2,49,992 .

The total cases now stands at 2,29,92,517, including 1,90,27,304 recoveries. At present, there are 37,15,221 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

