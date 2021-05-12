Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM dispatches 80 MT of oxygen for Garhwal, Kumaon Division

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Wednesday dispatched 80 metric tonnes of oxygen sent by the central government through the Oxygen Express at various stations in the state at the railway station at Harrawala.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:28 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat flag off Oxygen Express. Image Credit: ANI

"There was no shortage of oxygen in the state before but as the oxygen beds are increasing in hospitals, the consumption is also increasing. People of the state will get the benefit of this," he said. The Chief Minister said that this oxygen supply will continue continuously.

Tirath Singh Rawat also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, saying that in view of the adverse circumstances of Uttarakhand, the state is being supplied with plenty of oxygen from the Central Government. On the demand of the Uttarakhand Government, the Central Government has sent Oxygen Express from Tatanagar to Dehradun, with 6 containers of 20-20 metric tonnes, which contains 120 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

