Bengaluru Police arrests another accused in bed scam case
Bengaluru police arrested another accused in connection with the bed scam case, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Tuesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:51 IST
Bengaluru police arrested another accused in connection with the bed scam case, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Tuesday. "Another accused, Anthony - working as a marketing executive in Sapthagiri Hospital, arrested. He took money from patients to get beds allotted to them," said Joint CP (Crime).
He further said that a total of 10 accused, so far 8 accused are arrested and 2 others are COVID-19 positive. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
