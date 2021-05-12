Man held for killing uncle over domestic row in Mumbai

Police have arrested a 36-year- old man for allegedly killing his uncle over a domestic dispute in Andheri area of Mumbai, an official said.

The accused used to abuse the victim, resulting in frequent fights between them, he said.

On Monday night, the victim again abused his nephew using foul language.

The accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly beat up his uncle severely following which the latter collapsed, the police official said.

The family members took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

