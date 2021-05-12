Escalation in Gaza Strip results in nine children killed and many injured
At least three schools have been reported as damaged, one in Israel and two in the Gaza Strip.UNICEF | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:04 IST
"Escalation in the Gaza Strip last night, following weeks of violence in Jerusalem, resulted in at least 20 people killed, including nine Palestinian children confirmed. Four of the children were siblings, and many attended the same UNRWA school. At least 25 children have been confirmed as injured, with many other injured children reported. The United Nations is currently verifying these reports. In southern Israel, at least one child in the city of Ashkelon was confirmed as injured. At least three schools have been reported as damaged, one in Israel and two in the Gaza Strip.
"Conflict has a profound and long-lasting impact on children, irrespective of where they live. A child is a child. This has been going on for much too long. All sides must prevent further escalation of violence, protect civilians, and end violations against children wherever they are and at all times."
- READ MORE ON:
- children
- Gaza Strip
- Jerusalem
- Israel
ALSO READ
Knife attacker wounds 16 children at Chinese kindergarten - Xinhua
Sonu Sood appeals to govt to provide free education to children who lost parents during pandemic
UN says 125 Europe-bound children rescued off Libyan coast
370,000 children displaced in Central African Republic; highest level since 2014
2 children killed, 16 people stabbed at China kindergarten