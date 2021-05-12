Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza Strip results in nine children killed and many injured

At least three schools have been reported as damaged, one in Israel and two in the Gaza Strip.  

At least 25 children have been confirmed as injured, with many other injured children reported. Image Credit: Flickr

"Escalation in the Gaza Strip last night, following weeks of violence in Jerusalem, resulted in at least 20 people killed, including nine Palestinian children confirmed. Four of the children were siblings, and many attended the same UNRWA school. At least 25 children have been confirmed as injured, with many other injured children reported. The United Nations is currently verifying these reports. In southern Israel, at least one child in the city of Ashkelon was confirmed as injured. At least three schools have been reported as damaged, one in Israel and two in the Gaza Strip.

"Conflict has a profound and long-lasting impact on children, irrespective of where they live. A child is a child. This has been going on for much too long. All sides must prevent further escalation of violence, protect civilians, and end violations against children wherever they are and at all times."

