Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential racePTI | Tehran | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:34 IST
Iran's state television has reported that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is registering as a candidate to return to the same office in upcoming elections.
Broadcast footage showed Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration center at the Interior Ministry before filling out forms. Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
