Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:34 IST
Iran's state television has reported that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is registering as a candidate to return to the same office in upcoming elections.

Broadcast footage showed Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration center at the Interior Ministry before filling out forms. Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement.

The letter by Covaxin manufacturers clarifies that central govt decides which state will get how many doses: Sisodia.

Visionet is Supporting Employees During COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Visionet, an IT and BPM firm, would be covering 100 percent vaccination costs for all its staff full-time, contract, and intern. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service provide...

Woman, friend arrested for killing husband in Delhi

A 43-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband following a quarrel between them here, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Saturday in outer Delhis Alipur area, they said, adding the acc...

Covaxin manufacturers have written to us that they are making dispatches according to directives of concerned government officers: Sisodia.

