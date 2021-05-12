Left Menu

Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:51 IST
Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

Former CBI officer K Ragothaman, who was the Chief Investigating Officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died here on Wednesday, police sources said.

The veteran, 76, was admitted to a hospital here last week for Covid-19 treatment and breathed his last this morning, hospital sources said.

Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, near here, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber.

He had penned a few books, including on the Gandhi's sensational killing.

