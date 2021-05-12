Left Menu

Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:10 IST
Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

Former CBI officer K Ragothaman, who was the Chief Investigating Officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died here on Wednesday, police sources said.

The veteran, 76, was admitted to a hospital here last week for Covid-19 treatment and breathed his last this morning, hospital sources said.

Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, near here, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber.

He had penned a few books, including on Gandhi's sensational killing.

UK economy, gearing up for recovery, grows more than expected in March

Britains economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.1 in March from February, gathering speed for what is expected to be a sharp bounce-back this year after its deep coronavirus slump of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. The growth w...

UK economy, gearing up for recovery, grows more than expected in March

Britains economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.1 in March from February, gathering speed for what is expected to be a sharp bounce-back this year after its deep coronavirus slump of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.Economists po...
