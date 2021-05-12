Left Menu

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the mortal remains of a Hindu man has arrived in India today morning who was wrongly buried in Saudi Arabia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:12 IST
Hindu man's mortal remains from Saudi Arabia arrived in India, MEA informs Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Vishnu Sharma, Director, CPV Division MEA joined the court proceedings and apprised the court that the mortal remains of the deceased has arrived in India today morning and handed over to the family and currently the mortal remain is transported to Una (Himachal Pradesh), the native place of the deceased.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh on Wednesday took note of the submission of MEA officials appreciated the efforts made by the department and said it is a great relief for the court also. The Court also said "our gratitude also be conveyed to the Saudi Authorities". The Counsel for Petitioner Subhash Chandran also appeared from the Hospital (currently suffering from Covid) showed satisfaction with the court and authorities concerned for their efforts.

Earlier, MEA had informed Delhi High Court that legal proceedings have been initiated in Saudi Arabia and the burial site has been located. It was also informed that Indian authorities are in touch with Saudi authorities and making all efforts. The court had also appointed Advocate Farukh Khan, Amicus Curie in the matter.

Earlier, MEA submitted that the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia had not given the NOC for local burial, Death Certificate was translated by the employer, not by the Indian mission. Burial has taken place in a non-Muslim graveyard. MEA officials also informed the court that they received Rs 4.65 lakh as compensation from the employer and the cheque will be handed over to the family. According to the petition, the woman's husband named Sanjeev Kumar, an Indian citizen passed away on January 24 this year at his workplace in Saudi Arabia. Sanjeev Kumar, who worked in Saudi Arabia for 23 years died due to diabetes, hypertension and cardiac arrest and the mortal remains were kept in Beesh General Hospital, Jizan, Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

